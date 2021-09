Design Brief

Hello!

I am Ajay. I am not a big company man or something like that, I am a student and I like to grow my youtube channel and my start-up store, I need a text or logo for my t-shirt. So that I can wear my own t-shirt for shooting my youtube videos.

The logo I need is "ajaystudios". I can only offer $10 or less. Please let me know if you are interested.

Thanks!