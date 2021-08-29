Back
Design Brief

Need Free lancer for 4 weeks to check

Hi there,

We need a new freelancer who can demonstrate new skills and creativity. After the project is completed, we should hire the person as needed.

Thanks!

Project status
Open - 26 days left
Date posted
Aug 29, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. Brand / Graphic Design
  3. Animation
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
