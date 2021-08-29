Design Brief
Create a logo - for UX Agency
Hi there,
We run a creative studio for UX/UI. Our clients are all in the USA.
We are looking for a creative designer to create a new logo, brand identity, color pallet, and many more.
Let's go!
