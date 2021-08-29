Back
Design Brief

Create a logo - for UX Agency

Hi there,

We run a creative studio for UX/UI. Our clients are all in the USA.

We are looking for a creative designer to create a new logo, brand identity, color pallet, and many more.

Let's go!

Project status
Closed
Date posted
Aug 29, 2021
Specialties
  1. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
