Web design needed for a B2B website

Design Brief

Hi there!

I'm looking for a talented designer to work with on the design for my clients homepage. The company is a business to business firm that deals in vertical farming installations, as well as providing the engineers and farmers needed to keep the installation running.

A mobile-first approach will be important, so please keep in mind that at least two layouts for the homepage will be needed (mobile and desktop). This is for the design only, development will be handled by myself.

There is some inspiration provided by the client:

https://www.gaiaherbs.com/

https://discoveredfoods.com/

https://wovenmagazine.com/

https://www.chobani.com/

Please apply with your rates, availability to begin work, and include a link to previous work you have done! Thank you.