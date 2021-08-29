Back
Design Brief

UX designer for Saas platform

Hi there,

I'm looking for UX designer to help build a startup Saas platform UX and design from scratch. There are 20 or more expected pages.

Thanks!

Project status
Open - 26 days left
Date posted
Aug 29, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UX Design / Research
  3. Product Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
