Design Brief

Graphic designer for wedding invitation

Hi there,

I'm looking to hire a graphic designer to design a wedding invitation and someone who can help create a customized monogram. Budget - 50$

Thanks!

Project status
Closed
Date posted
Aug 29, 2021
Specialties
  1. Illustration
  2. Brand / Graphic Design
  3. Animation
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
