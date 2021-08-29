Back
Design Brief

Logo for Pharmaceutical Company

Topikos Pharmaceuticals is a company involved in Research and Development for drugs to topically (directly on the area) treat infections---especially biofilms---of the skin, ears and eyes.

These infections typically include a mixture of fungi and a broad spectrum of bacteria. The brand and or logo will ultimately be used on physical packages but also on digital materials, such as importantly on a webpage visited primarily for information.

Prefer that the name Topikos is included in the design, as are names like Lilly or Novartis, in their logos.

