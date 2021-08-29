Back
Design Brief

Logo Design

We are looking to create a logo for an Amazon account. The product line will be generic and company name is Omnity Global. Something that is eye catching, funky yet conveying the message of connection and inclusiveness.

Project status
Open - 26 days left
Date posted
Aug 29, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
