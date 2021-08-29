Back
Design Brief

Looking For A Character/NFT Designer

Hey There!

We're looking for a talented artist that can generate some sample cartoon renderings for an upcoming eCommerce/PFP-NFT project we're working on. The initial set of deliverables will include several sketches/renderings of characters, from which we will base our collection.

More details will be provided over private-message regarding the specific type of artwork and characters/traits involved.

If the initial results are promising and both parties are satisfied, we will be looking to have different variants generated and turn this into a long-term project.

We look forward to reviewing your submissions!

Project status
Open - 26 days left
Date posted
Aug 29, 2021
Specialties
  1. Illustration
  2. Brand / Graphic Design
  3. Animation
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
