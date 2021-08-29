Enhance Company's Website Design

Design Brief

Hi there! We are looking for a designer, who will enhance our company's website's outlook and design. There is no need for a complete redesign, only ideas, how we can improve the website's outlook. We are open for everything, like if you say that the website is looking outdated, you can redesign more elements. The website's address is https://toprepair.hu . Please use google translate to get the context of the company, as we don't have an English version. Thank you!