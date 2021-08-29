Back
Design Brief

Enhance Company's Website Design

Hi there! We are looking for a designer, who will enhance our company's website's outlook and design. There is no need for a complete redesign, only ideas, how we can improve the website's outlook. We are open for everything, like if you say that the website is looking outdated, you can redesign more elements. The website's address is https://toprepair.hu . Please use google translate to get the context of the company, as we don't have an English version. Thank you!

Project status
Open - 26 days left
Date posted
Aug 29, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UX Design / Research
  3. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
