WOOdate Rebranding - logo, colors, font

Design Brief

6 months ago we founded WOOdate.co - a website to help people plan fun dates with their partners. The premise is that it's currently time-consuming and intimidating to plan a new/different/memorable/fun date, but it shouldn't have to be that way. WOOdate can guide you in putting together a date plan or we can plan and book a date package for you! Currently only available for people living in the Bay Area, but looking to expand soon.

Our original branding was developed by the 3 cofounders (none of whom are graphic designers by trade) and so we feel it's time for an upgrade now that we are getting traction on our website.

Would love to spend 4-6 weeks with a design professional who can help us develop a new logo, color palette, fonts, and provide guidance on a better search results page design for our website. Especially interested in someone who has 5+ years of experience, a solid portfolio of work, and a deliberate process for coming up with design options that include customer surveys/testing along the way.

Check out our current branding at woodate.co.