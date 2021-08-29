Deck Designer for VC firm

Design Brief

Hi there!

Our team is looking for a deck designer that can help us convert PPT decks into a more aesthetically pleasing form based on our firm's brand guidelines. The decks will primarily be research decks or pitch decks.

We'll send over the decks and will need the designer to make them look nice. This will likely be a part-time job and we'd be looking to get a designer that can offer 20-40 hours over the course of a month on a retainer.

If this could be a fit, please reach out and include your rate and minimum engagement length.