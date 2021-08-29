Back
Design Brief

Graphic Design for Printing Company

Looking for a skilled graphic designer that can design graphics for custom templates we create for various items we print. Everything from t-shirt designs to car wraps to promotional items etc.

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 25 days left
Date posted
Aug 29, 2021
Specialties
  1. Product Design
  2. Illustration
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
8831252c8dbf0b2ab708c8a23f4b1808
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner