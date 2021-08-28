Back
Design Brief

Create a Logo

Hello there!

I'm seeking a talented designer to help with my new concept. The company is a real estate investment platform. I also have multiple visuals that should give you a grasp of the design.

Thanks!

Open - 25 days left
Date posted
Aug 28, 2021
Specialties
  1. Illustration
  2. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
