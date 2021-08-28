Back
Design Brief

Mood boards for creative directions

Hello there!

I need to create four mood boards that give the color patterns a sense of creative direction. Please keep in mind that this is a consumer packaged product, not a fashion or furniture product, so the images should be from various aspects of life that convey the mood. The four mood boards should be arranged as follows:

  • Modern, funky, cool 
  • Scientific, formal 
  • Natural (focus on natural ingredients)
  • Family, caregiver, and optimistic 

This will serve as an introduction to the four AW directions that we are working on. Attached are some examples of creative direction to help you understand what we're talking about.

Thanks

