UI/UX Tailwind designer needed for SaaS

Design Brief

Hello,

Our team is looking for a UI/UX Designer for our recently funded startup.

This designer must use the Tailwind UI kit. We will provide the kit for the designer.

We also have wireframes ready to go on Figma, and we will need to be able to access and edit the file that the designer is working on.

The designer must have a portfolio and prior work experience in SaaS, an ability to help scale the prototype to become an MVP. We are looking for an experienced person with a proven track record and a Clean UI.

Thanks!