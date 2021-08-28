Seedtrace website design

Design Brief

About this project

Our website is our primary communication channel, knowledge base and brand image asset. As we are evolving, our product and features have developed into more depth. While our current website has served us well as a first landing page, the new website needs to transform into a more precise and elaborate product explanation with high requirements on user experience, functionality and communication design.

You will lead the design process and work collaboratively with a Product Owner, our Marketing team and Developers. You will also have regular check-ins with the lead UX/UI Designer.

We are looking for a designer to join full-time from 6th sept to 1st oct on a freelance basis.





What you’ll be doing

Lead the design process of our new website from information hierarchy to prototyping and user testing.

Using story-telling and visual design, you will emphasize a clear message to our target groups.

Opportunity to design in systems. You will design reusable components rather than one-time-use elements. Your designs will be part of the bigger picture with the opportunity to influence and shape the visual language and brand of Seedtrace.

Your work will be built to last. Using your eye and love for detail, you go an extra mile for execution, checking that every pixel is perfect.





What you should bring

2-5 years of experience as a Visual Designer, UI Designer, Web Designer or Interaction Designer.

Please apply with a portfolio that demonstrates your UI / Visual design abilities and clearly outlines your contribution to the individual project.

UX/UI knowledge and proven craft, building digital experiences.

You are comfortable with design tools such as Figma.

You are comfortable with taking ownership of a design process and work independently when necessary.

In this role form follows function. You will use your understanding that design is not only about the visual part and also consider usability and the technical implementation in your designs.

You are highly communicative, an avid-problem solver, and positive and passionate about SaaS products.

You’re fluent in English.

Experience using a CMS is a plus (especially Contentful)

Experience in branding is a plus.

Some of our perks

Flexibility: home office policy and flexible working hours

Fair compensation for your work.

Ambitious tech company with an impact driven purpose reshaping the way people consume.

Challenge: an international and fast-growing company that develops with you.

What we dream of

In an ideal future no product can be sold without complete documentation about its origin, without evidence that workers were paid fairly, without proof that the environment was not harmed. We believe that the economy itself has to be the main driver for this change since our politicians are not willing or able to take the appropriate measures. By making seedtrace the gold standard in supply chain transparency we want to push companies to be completely transparent about how their products were made - thereby enabling consumers to make better choices about which brands they buy. Yes it’s old but we want to make the world a little better with our product and we really mean it.

About us

We are a small, passionate and driven team aiming at turning consumer product transparency into the norm, rather than the exception. seedtrace is a digital platform to manage, prove and communicate social and environmental impact at scale by driving technological innovations and collaboration along the supply chain.