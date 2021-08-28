Back
Design Brief

Designing a Company Logo

I'm looking for help to design my company logo.

I know what I want it to look like I just don't know how to make it go together into a design.

Contact me for details.

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 25 days left
Date posted
Aug 28, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. Mobile Design
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
#<User:0x0000557046a2cc20>.name
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner