Branding Package Startup

Design Brief

About Us:

We are a Furniture Company startup looking for a brand identity package. Our companies name is EZfurnish and our slogan is Making Furniture Easy. We sell furniture online that is easy to deal with.

Looking to have:

Logo Brand Colors Palette Brand Iconography Social Banner Font Styles and Typography Landing Page Design Brand Summary Page & Guidebook

The logo needs to be scalable, simple, and modern & trendy. What I mean by scalable is the logo would scale for any device and be recognizable.

Also, a page guide needs to be provided, specifying colors and typography rules.

For the social banner, I prefer something abstract in design but symbolizes what our company sells which is furniture, but I'm open to other ideas.

Our max budget is 400.