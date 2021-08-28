Back
Design Brief

Branding Package Startup

About Us:

We are a Furniture Company startup looking for a brand identity package. Our companies name is EZfurnish and our slogan is Making Furniture Easy. We sell furniture online that is easy to deal with.

Looking to have:

  1. Logo
  2. Brand Colors Palette
  3. Brand Iconography
  4. Social Banner
  5. Font Styles and Typography
  6. Landing Page Design
  7. Brand Summary Page & Guidebook

The logo needs to be scalable, simple, and modern & trendy. What I mean by scalable is the logo would scale for any device and be recognizable.

Also, a page guide needs to be provided, specifying colors and typography rules.

For the social banner, I prefer something abstract in design but symbolizes what our company sells which is furniture, but I'm open to other ideas.

Our max budget is 400.

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 25 days left
Date posted
Aug 28, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
Data?1630133352&compress=1&resize=24x24
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner