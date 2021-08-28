Branding Package Startup
About Us:
We are a Furniture Company startup looking for a brand identity package. Our companies name is EZfurnish and our slogan is Making Furniture Easy. We sell furniture online that is easy to deal with.
Looking to have:
- Logo
- Brand Colors Palette
- Brand Iconography
- Social Banner
- Font Styles and Typography
- Landing Page Design
- Brand Summary Page & Guidebook
The logo needs to be scalable, simple, and modern & trendy. What I mean by scalable is the logo would scale for any device and be recognizable.
Also, a page guide needs to be provided, specifying colors and typography rules.
For the social banner, I prefer something abstract in design but symbolizes what our company sells which is furniture, but I'm open to other ideas.
Our max budget is 400.