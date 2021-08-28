Back
Design Brief

Logo for Non-profit religious community

Looking for a logo that features St. George

similar to #1, but incorporates a Christian cross.

Single color logo, suggested options with color: #c42929 or #3044b8...I am open to all colors.


Project status
Closed
Date posted
Aug 28, 2021
Specialties
  1. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
