Design Brief

Logo and Corporate Identity

We are looking for a skilled and experienced designer like you for the full rebranding project. We need to create a new logo and branding for our influencer marketing services company.

Project status
Open - 24 days left
Date posted
Aug 27, 2021
Specialties
  1. Brand / Graphic Design
  2. Animation
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
