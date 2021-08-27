Basic Digital Style Guide Needed

Design Brief

I'm looking for someone to help me solidify initial brand building blocks for my start-up event/experience website - specifically font pairings, color palette - with more work to come pending how we all fit together (LOTS of work to be done!)

Target Audience: Must appeal to men and women, ages 21 - 54

Channels: Primarily digital (mobile & desktop)

Brand Adjectives: Playful, Witty, Enigmatic, Clever, Lifter-Upper

Actual Elements Needed:

Font Pairings (Header, body copy) options

Brand Color Palette options

OPTIONAL: Rough recommendations on Visual support elements (i.e. illustrations - flat/gif)

For DISCUSSION: A Logo

About the Business: It will be a primarily online experience/event - the life of any party. There are LOADS MORE to say about the business that I can share if you are interested in the work. The business GENERATES fun - the website and experience will be that.

About You: You have to be more than a little silly, with smart whimsy as your ally. I'm leaning toward Illustration driving the visual elements of the site but I'm open to you telling me otherwise. I mean, I don't do what you do. At all. Can't wait to meet you.

About this Project: This is a stepping stone - I'm trying to get the business off the ground and it's important that the brand feels like the brand. I see the right fit here resulting in a good amount more work to come. This is the beginning.