Design Brief
Motion Graphic Video Designer
I am looking for a motion graphic video designer who can use stock imagery and motion to create an innovative and creative 20-30 second video for my creative marketing companies homepage.
🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
I am looking for a motion graphic video designer who can use stock imagery and motion to create an innovative and creative 20-30 second video for my creative marketing companies homepage.