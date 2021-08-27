Senior Level Ui/Ux Mobile App Designer

Design Brief

Airbatch is a technology company innovating in the $BN product innovation market. We are a venture-funded team working in close quarters as founders and executives.

You will be collaborating directly with founders and executives on app strategy and design. Responsibility, leadership, and creativity will be mandatory in our high-growth environment.

We have completed user journey mapping, prototyped screen designs and conducted A/B testing with customers waiting to pay for the app. We now need a world-class mobile designer to create final screens and work with development team to get the app live!

Company Purpose: Product Manufacturing Simplified

Problem Often startups charge towards product production, but lack the know-how to correctly execute product development, batch production, establish ISO testing standards and establish enforceable contracts with their factories. The workflow associated with product development and batch manufacturing is fragmented consisting of email, chat, self-created documents, and multiple cloud software’s. Non-templatized non-standardized production processes and fragmented workflows result in compromised products, delays in supply chain velocity, bad customer experiences, and company value.

Solution: The Airbatch platform eliminates product development and batch production complexities by digitizing, templatizing, simplifying, and guiding startups on correct manufacturing principles. Cloud product distribution channels have matured in the last decade eg Amazon, Shopify, eBay, and Etsy. Manufacturing, the step before distribution, is fragmented and needs platform-based consolidation. The result will be better products, better supply chain velocity, better customer product experiences that lead to increased company value.

Why Now: Our mission at Airbatch is to help founders and startups manufacture amazing products. Post-Covid, startups have realized product development and production can be managed remotely. Covid exposed inefficiencies eg taxing plane rides to foreign countries, lonely hotel rooms, unhealthy fast food, and lost time away from family and friends. There is a gathering wave of interest and shifting mindsets on remote work and Airbatch wants to own the space of remote product development and manufacturing.