Graphic Designer with video experience

Design Brief

We are looking for a Graphic Designer who has some experience with Motion/Video experience to create engaging and on-brand graphics for a variety of media.

Part-time, Fixed contract

Work Schedule: Minimum 4-6 hours per week. (with the possibility to go up to 20 hours).

Work time ideally available between 9 am-4/5 pm UK time.

We’re a people engagement company that identifies and matches opportunities for salespeople.

As our Graphic Designer, you will be our virtual communicator.

You are responsible for translating our company’s message into a visual design.

You will be working hand in hand with our Managing Director and our Marketing Team to identify opportunities in improving the efficiency of our operations and will be involved in several administrative tasks across all departments.

Duties include but are not limited to:

Attend meetings/understand briefs that discuss direction, and expected outcomes of the design.

Present draft designs timely for feedback.

Review final design for error/typos - Ensure design has been reviewed and approved before posting/production.

Openly suggest areas of improvement on design expectations.

Work with other colleagues such as the marketing team.

Ensure design aligns with company branding - Understands and utilizes proper color, space, and fonts.

Test graphics across various media.

Expected tasks but not limited to:

Create Sales Presentations - Have the ability to take complex data and present it in a clear, digestible way to clients.

Creating Digital Marketing and Social Media marketing ads and other marketing design materials.

Create other marketing-related design materials.

Incorporate some motion graphics/short videos on digital advertising.

Key Experience:

Min 3 years commercial experience (Preferably working with service-based brands).

Solid experience with Adobe Creative Suite specifically Illustrator, Photoshop, InDesign, and familiarity with Premiere Pro, XD.

Up to date to current trends and design trends on the Digital space including Social Media - FB, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, TikTok, Twitter, GDN.

Digital Advertising design experience.

Able to design in the following areas and has basic knowledge (or is willing to learn).

Brand Awareness Campaigns.

Ideation (Moodboards, Idea Generation).

UI/UX Design Sketch Outs.

Designing Landing Pages / Micro Sites.

Lead Generation in the Service Industry.

Understands Tofu, Mofu, Bofu.

Able to follow and keep to strict brand guidelines.

Demonstrate experience with both B2B and B2C businesses.

What we are looking for:

In our visually saturated world, you will have the ability to help filter the visual cacophony that we're bombarded with every day.

We want someone who can command attention using design, you know how important a clean, clear layout is to nabbing someone's attention.

You will have/be Passionate, Creative, Curious, Consistent, Open Minded, Problem Solver, Always Learning, Stays up to Date, Able to take criticism.

Ability to understand the audience and design specifically for them.

Accuracy and attention to detail.

An understanding of the latest trends and their role within a commercial environment.

Professional approach to time, costs, and deadlines.

If you can communicate well and work methodically as part of a team, we’d like to meet you.

You will be able to present a strong portfolio of illustrations or other graphics.





Please start your proposal by naming your favorite COLOR so that we know you’ve read it thoroughly, failure to do so will result in immediate rejection.

P.S Only apply if you are comfortable with video meetings.

We’re a small company that really likes to transfer energies via video calls and transcend borders as much as we can.





Best of Luck! Looking forward to your proposals.