Web Designer with Financial portfolio

Design Brief

We’re urgently looking for a graphical designer to create the design and mockups of a website for a fintech startup operating in the area of Robo-advisory and AI-driven portfolios.

We have an ambitious timeline of 3-4 weeks to make a graphical design on several website pages:

Home Company Products/Solutions (product 1 and product 2 detailed overview) Why us? Blog Contact

You will work in an Agile mode with our project team to define the design and deliver options to the customer and quickly implement the agreed changes.

Please consider that this can be a full-time opportunity for the next 3-4 weeks, so your availability is a must.

Your portfolio availability is a must.

Projects with financial services are highly welcomed.