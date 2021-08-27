Looking for a UI/UX Designer

Design Brief

*Please NO agencies*

Hey,

We'll make this short, we are Vili, an innovative product design agency, and we're looking for a great UI/UX Designer.

The opportunity will start as a part-time position but it can easily evolve into a full-time job.

Our ideal candidate should have the following:

Great English Speaking & Writing skills (this is a deal-breaker for us).

5+ years of professional user-centered product or web design experience.

A strong portfolio of design work.

Experience interpreting and utilizing customer data to influence design outcomes.

Being able to work in super-fast environments.

Great experience with Figma.

An ability to distill complex problems in a short period of time.

(Bonus Points if you have agency experience).

We are Vili, a fresh product design agency focusing on building a better web where users benefit from the apps we build and enjoy using them.

That's where you come in: As a UI/UX designer, you'll have the opportunity to help us build a bunch of amazing projects that really benefit users.

You could also be instrumental in shaping our design culture, systems, and team.

We don't have any offices at the moment, and we are not planning on having any.

We are a full remote agency since day one.

Our process:

After you reach out to us on Dribbble, we will get back to you as soon as possible if you're the right fit (we'll send you a note even if you weren't selected) and then we can schedule an intro meeting.

Looking forward to hearing from all of you.

Thank you,

Vili