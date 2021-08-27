Trucking company - Logo + Rebranding

Design Brief

Hey everyone,

We are looking for a skilled and experienced designer like you for the full rebranding project. We need to create a new logo for our trucking company and you’re having all the talent we need. We already have come up with a couple of ideas and I will share them with you.

Project brief:

Link

We are really tight on deadlines - the 6th of September.

What we need at the end of the project:

Logotype (in 8 variations, icon, logotype, type, etc.)

Business card

Letterhead

Envelope

Truck sticker

We want to know how would you price this project and if you feel confident that you can finish it by the 6th of September.

Let me know if you’re interested, so we can continue!

Thanks!