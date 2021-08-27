Back
Design Brief

Mobile UI / UX, Shopping / E-commerce

We are building a mobile application MVP aimed at physical retail stores & businesses and are looking for someone to create the mobile app UI/UX for the consumer-facing app. We have written requirements available for the initial MVP feature-set and should funding prove successful there will be ongoing work for designing the rest of the product. This is purely a mobile project, no web design is necessary.

Ideally, we would like to work with someone who has experience implementing the UX for a shopping/e-commerce mobile solution but it isn't essential. Individuals or companies are welcome to pitch for the project and any location is fine.

Project status
Closed
Date posted
Aug 27, 2021
Specialties
  1. Product Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Mobile Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
Data?1571685343&compress=1&resize=24x24
