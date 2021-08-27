Mobile UI / UX, Shopping / E-commerce

Design Brief

We are building a mobile application MVP aimed at physical retail stores & businesses and are looking for someone to create the mobile app UI/UX for the consumer-facing app. We have written requirements available for the initial MVP feature-set and should funding prove successful there will be ongoing work for designing the rest of the product. This is purely a mobile project, no web design is necessary.

Ideally, we would like to work with someone who has experience implementing the UX for a shopping/e-commerce mobile solution but it isn't essential. Individuals or companies are welcome to pitch for the project and any location is fine.