Design Brief

Logo man institute

Hello,

I am looking for a skilled designer who can make a logo of ZEUS for a beauty shop reserve for men.

Project status
Closed
Date posted
Aug 27, 2021
Specialties
  1. Illustration
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
