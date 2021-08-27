Looking for a Textile/Pattern Designer

Design Brief

Bidra is a new startup and the first product is a fully recycled and reusable bread bag. I am wanting help with a design to be printed on the PET fabric and be provided to the supplier for samples.

Attached is a mood board for the product, we are wanting to do 2 X designs - one being more neutral and plain, and the other being more fun and loud.

The concept of the brand is to offer fun and functional reusable products. We believe if you are using it every day than you should absolutely love it!