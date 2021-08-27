Wireframe for fintech mobile app

Design Brief

We were looking around for a way to produce a quick wireframe and mockup the flow and concept for our new fintech bank and mobile app. Came across what you have done for Core Bank on your site, and we thought we can use something like this.

The developer who is developing our application is needing some type of specification wireframe/mockup.

Basically, we are a fintech bank. Our workflow needs to be simple and straightforward.

We serve mainly business customers, and the flow goes like is:

When onboarding or registering a new customer, our bank application first connects to their business checking account by means of Plaid API.

Uses their banking information along with their personal credit to offer them a line of credit.

They will have the ability to create virtual and physical cards against their line of credit.

They will also get a cash account and will support the following features.

Ability to link other accounts by means of Plaid API

Ability to move or transfer money to, from, and between the linked account.

Ability to do a domestic and international wire to and from the main cash account

Ability to do ACH bank to bank transfer

Ability to do mobile check deposit into the cash account.

Thank you for your help, we look forward to working with you.