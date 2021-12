Design Brief

I need someone to design a fresh and creative website and app using the Dokan Marketplace and App. My current marketplace is utilizing the free version as a test but I will be upgrading to the business version for this project. Please view my website at candymanvendingservice.com

If you can send me examples of current marketplaces you have designed that would be great.

Features I want to keep are:

Auctions

Pay by Crypto