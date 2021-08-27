Ad Creative for Tech Agency

Design Brief

Seeking a Freelance Creative Designer for Digital Display Ad Creative at Sunrise Integration.

Come join Sunrise Integration as our next freelance Creative Designer for Digital Display Ads. This is a part-time freelance/gig role to serve an immediate need - design amazing branded display ads for our digital marketing campaigns. This could become ongoing or permanent for candidates that are interested in that sort of thing.

We specialize in enterprise SaaS integration and development for eCommerce. Clients include companies such as Quay Australia, Morphe Brushes, Bombas, Rebecca Minkoff, Maersk, DHL, FreshBooks, Mastercard, ReCharge Payments, and more. Shopify is our largest platform and channel partner. If you're interested in gaining a foothold in marketing work for eCommerce, SaaS, big data, etc. we're a great launching point.

Our website is at www.sunriseintegration.com

About Sunrise Integration

We’re a diverse team of people who are passionate about building incredible digital solutions for eCommerce companies, startups, and innovative brands. We are leaders in the engineering of enterprise-grade cloud software applications for e-commerce, SaaS, and supply chain companies. Our business is based in Los Angeles California.

At our core, Sunrise Integration is a very nimble team, with a low-ego and friendly developer-centric culture. We have a high bar for talent, a positive attitude, and room for advancement as the company grows. Our clients include companies such as Maersk, Nestle, DHL, Live Nation, Pitney Bowes, Quay Australia, FreshBooks, MasterCard and we are a key strategic partner for Shopify.

Our Culture

The heart of Sunrise Integration is our people: smart, creative, talented, and diverse. We value listening to each other, teaching others, and teamwork. We believe collaboration is the key to success in projects as well as our relationships with each other and our clients. Every team member is a valued piece of our puzzle and together, we create remarkable things!

Diversity of Clients

Broaden your experience by working with fashion brands and high-end retailers, SaaS, entertainment, healthcare, fintech companies, and more! Our enterprise-level clients are serious about their business success and we are serious about acting as their partner in that goal.

Los Angeles Headquarters

Located in the heart of Hollywood near the famous Cinerama Dome movie theater, your future workspace reflects our personality - cool, hip, and professional. We’re conveniently located near the 101 freeway and Metro Red Line.

Candidates should be:

Able to provide a portfolio of polished work for top brands (B2B or B2C)

Incredibly organized and accountable. You follow up on communications and have impeccable organizational abilities.

Experienced in working on creative for digital advertising and social media channels

Responsibilities:

Collaborate with the team to build Sunrise Integration into a world-class brand through multi-dimensional digital marketing campaigns

Create consistent visual designs across various platforms, including print, digital, social media ads, email, infographics, videos, photoshoots, and co-marketing with our tech partners

For more info about Sunrise Integration visit www.sunriseintegration.com