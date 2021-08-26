Back
Design Brief

2D Artist for cards, icons and emblems

I am in need of a 2D Artist capable of working with stylistics: cartoon, friendly-looking, fantasy-like, needed for freelance work on cards & reverses designs, game icons, and faction emblems.

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 26, 2021
Specialties
  1. Illustration
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
32367c54cd81d72bdabc952da36b8d6f
