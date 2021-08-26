Back
Design Brief

Logo Design

I am looking for a quality logo design for a new startup company.

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 26, 2021
Specialties
  1. Illustration
  2. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
Data?1626897140&compress=1&resize=24x24
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner