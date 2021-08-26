Design Brief
Font design for Renaissance style
I need a font design for my brand name 'AMBELIE ARCHIVE' and number '2020' instead of the present font.
I like the Renaissance-style font in this brand 'BULY 1803'.
👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
I need a font design for my brand name 'AMBELIE ARCHIVE' and number '2020' instead of the present font.
I like the Renaissance-style font in this brand 'BULY 1803'.