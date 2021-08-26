Back
Design Brief

Freshers Poster

We require a few 1080x1080 posters for freshers with some Islamic Calligraphy embedded in the design.

Please see our Instagram site for some of our posters and please contact us for any questions.

https://www.instagram.com/lsbuisoc/?hl=en

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 26, 2021
Specialties
  1. Illustration
  2. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
