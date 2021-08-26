Photographer/Videographer(London, UK)

Design Brief

We are looking for a freelance photographer & videographer that can do both (or a duo) to shoot and edit content for a project for LFW for one of our clients.

Experience shooting for premium fashion and luxury brands is a must.

Working with a fast-paced luxury marketing agency, you’ll be responsible for executing briefs into high-quality content.

Possibility of future project collaborations.

Key responsibilities:

Producing high-quality photography and videography content. You will be responsible for creating elevated BTS content on the LFW preparations, as well as an LFW teaser video. The precise briefs and content delivery will be discussed with the successful candidate.

Edit photographs and videos using Adobe software in line with client’s image guidelines.

Requirements:

Availability (Shoot days are 2-3rd of September in London, United Kingdom).

Experience in the fashion and luxury sector.

Demonstrable skills through a portfolio of past work.



