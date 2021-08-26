Back
Design Brief

Video Editor Animator Graphic Designer

  • Research industry trends to present ideas and concepts for timely video innovation.
  • Owning the design together with the Design Project Manager.
  • Managing the production of social media videos, presentations and podcasts, session videos, promotional videos, dynamic animations and motion graphics, and any other audio and video content.
  • Creating rough and final cuts, inputting music, dialogues, graphics, and effects.
  • Video and image sourcing.
  • Designing and updating the current design of logos, brand documents, brochures, events, virtual event and hybrid event assets, marketing materials, and any other graphic design brief requirements across different platforms.
  • Preparing concepts, storyboards, and prototypes
  • Taking ownership of projects assigned, ensure they meet agreed deadlines assigned by Design Project Manager
  • Quality control of video content/graphic design output.
  • Creation of presentations to present ideas/executions
  • Cooperate closely with Creative Lead, Design Project Manager, and other designers
  • Build strong relationships within the wider emc3 team through regular and clear communication and a collaborative approach to work
  • Work collaboratively with the Creative Lead, Design Project Manager, and other internal and external stakeholders, when required.
  • Working with internal teams to help create pitching and proposal documents
Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 26, 2021
Specialties
  1. Leadership
  2. Brand / Graphic Design
  3. Animation
Budget
$50 - $1K
