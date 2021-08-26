Design Brief
Video Editor Animator Graphic Designer
- Research industry trends to present ideas and concepts for timely video innovation.
- Owning the design together with the Design Project Manager.
- Managing the production of social media videos, presentations and podcasts, session videos, promotional videos, dynamic animations and motion graphics, and any other audio and video content.
- Creating rough and final cuts, inputting music, dialogues, graphics, and effects.
- Video and image sourcing.
- Designing and updating the current design of logos, brand documents, brochures, events, virtual event and hybrid event assets, marketing materials, and any other graphic design brief requirements across different platforms.
- Preparing concepts, storyboards, and prototypes
- Taking ownership of projects assigned, ensure they meet agreed deadlines assigned by Design Project Manager
- Quality control of video content/graphic design output.
- Creation of presentations to present ideas/executions
- Cooperate closely with Creative Lead, Design Project Manager, and other designers
- Build strong relationships within the wider emc3 team through regular and clear communication and a collaborative approach to work
- Work collaboratively with the Creative Lead, Design Project Manager, and other internal and external stakeholders, when required.
- Working with internal teams to help create pitching and proposal documents