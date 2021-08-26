A short-term website redesign project

Design Brief

Hi everyone, we are looking for a web designer who is up for a challenge! We are a software development company currently in the process of rebuilding our website in Webflow - the development is pretty much done and the content is set up, all we need now is for a talented designer to come in and make the new site match our current branding/style. Just to be clear - we are not looking for help with implementation as our team is already dealing with that, we only need help on the design front.

We expect you to use our current website as a reference for the project since we already have somewhat established branding guidelines. The most important aspect of this job will be creating a design that matches the quality of our live company site - we found that our clients find it impressive so we don't want to settle for anything less than that.

We are using an existing Webflow template, so you will receive a list of assets that we need to be delivered. Both the layout and the copy are mostly done, so you should be able to improve upon what we already have by creating/finding adequate assets, fonts, coordinating the color schemes, etc.

European candidates have a preference because of timezone overlap, and we also strongly prefer working with someone who is confident in their English skills to make the cooperation as smooth as possible. We'd prefer an individual freelancer over an agency for this job. If you feel like you match our description, feel free to send in your portfolio!



