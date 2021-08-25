Design Brief
Website Redesign for Non Profit
I'm looking for a full website redesign, including motion graphics to go along with. Here are some references:
https://bitetoothpastebits.com/
I like their flow and color.
👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
I'm looking for a full website redesign, including motion graphics to go along with. Here are some references:
https://bitetoothpastebits.com/
I like their flow and color.