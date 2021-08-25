Back
Design Brief

Website Redesign for Non Profit

I'm looking for a full website redesign, including motion graphics to go along with. Here are some references:

https://bitetoothpastebits.com/

I like their flow and color.

Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Aug 25, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. Brand / Graphic Design
  3. Animation
Budget
$10K - $20K
About the client
