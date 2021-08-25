Back
Design Brief

UI/UX Designer Needed (Freelance)

I'm in need of a good freelance designer for ongoing work. My product is an enterprise workflow product.

Key needs are:

  1. The major focus is on UI/UX, not on a design (although this is important too). The style guide and assets have mostly been built (although if we need new ones, the designer will have oversight of this)
  2. Work done in Figma (I have a large Figma compliation so would like to keep everything there).
  3. It's likely a guaranteed 10-15 hours are needed now and this will possibly remain the case, but the need may rise/fall based on demand.
Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Aug 25, 2021
Specialties
  1. UX Design / Research
  2. Product Design
  3. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
