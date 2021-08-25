Design Brief
UI/UX Designer Needed (Freelance)
I'm in need of a good freelance designer for ongoing work. My product is an enterprise workflow product.
Key needs are:
- The major focus is on UI/UX, not on a design (although this is important too). The style guide and assets have mostly been built (although if we need new ones, the designer will have oversight of this)
- Work done in Figma (I have a large Figma compliation so would like to keep everything there).
- It's likely a guaranteed 10-15 hours are needed now and this will possibly remain the case, but the need may rise/fall based on demand.