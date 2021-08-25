Back
Design Brief

Ongoing UX/UI work

Vegas-based technology company specializing in loyalty solutions and expertise for gaming, hospitality, entertainment, and food & beverage brands across the globe. Looking for a freelancer on an ongoing basis (regular stream of work) for quick-turnaround UX/UI work directly with the programming team.

Would like to connect with designers with heavy UI design experience able to create products and contribute to the strategy with the CEO, CTO, and company leaders.

Looking to take initial meetings to describe needs and upcoming projects and timelines. If you're available and want to hear more, we would love to speak with you!

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 25, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UX Design / Research
  3. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$10K - $20K
About the client
