Clickable Prototype Development
Overview and Objective
Established company creating a three-sided digital platform to connect small businesses with the right resources at the right time. We are creating the platform to digitize and scale what is currently a manual process. We are looking for a partner with expertise in product design to help us create a clickable prototype for the platform, in advance of investor conversations. We are highly engaged in the development process, and are looking for a designer excited to partner with us and make our concept into a reality.
The initial scope of this work will be focused on the clickable prototype development in Q3/4 2021, with the potential to extend as a long-term partner as we get further into the development process.
Scope of Work and Timing
Six to eight weeks, with a target of having a clickable prototype by late October.
We are open to the designer defining the process to create a clickable prototype. We are flexible and open to taking a multitude of approaches to get to a prototype and would look to shape the process together.
What We are Looking for in a Partner
- Relevant product development experience, including visual design and UI / UX expertise
- Expertise in mobile-first website development and website development
- Understanding of antiracism and inclusion design principles
- MWBE encouraged
- Commitment to results (willing to journey with us to get to the right outcome)
- Industry experience (small business, economic development) a plus, but not required