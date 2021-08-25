Design Brief

Overview and Objective

Established company creating a three-sided digital platform to connect small businesses with the right resources at the right time. We are creating the platform to digitize and scale what is currently a manual process. We are looking for a partner with expertise in product design to help us create a clickable prototype for the platform, in advance of investor conversations. We are highly engaged in the development process, and are looking for a designer excited to partner with us and make our concept into a reality.

The initial scope of this work will be focused on the clickable prototype development in Q3/4 2021, with the potential to extend as a long-term partner as we get further into the development process.

Scope of Work and Timing

Six to eight weeks, with a target of having a clickable prototype by late October.

We are open to the designer defining the process to create a clickable prototype. We are flexible and open to taking a multitude of approaches to get to a prototype and would look to shape the process together.

What We are Looking for in a Partner