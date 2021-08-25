Back
Design Brief

Clickable Prototype Development

Overview and Objective

Established company creating a three-sided digital platform to connect small businesses with the right resources at the right time. We are creating the platform to digitize and scale what is currently a manual process. We are looking for a partner with expertise in product design to help us create a clickable prototype for the platform, in advance of investor conversations. We are highly engaged in the development process, and are looking for a designer excited to partner with us and make our concept into a reality.

The initial scope of this work will be focused on the clickable prototype development in Q3/4 2021, with the potential to extend as a long-term partner as we get further into the development process.

 

Scope of Work and Timing

Six to eight weeks, with a target of having a clickable prototype by late October.

We are open to the designer defining the process to create a clickable prototype. We are flexible and open to taking a multitude of approaches to get to a prototype and would look to shape the process together.

  

What We are Looking for in a Partner

  •      Relevant product development experience, including visual design and UI / UX expertise 
  •      Expertise in mobile-first website development and website development 
  •      Understanding of antiracism and inclusion design principles
  •      MWBE encouraged  
  •      Commitment to results (willing to journey with us to get to the right outcome)
  •      Industry experience (small business, economic development) a plus, but not required 
Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 25, 2021
Specialties
  1. Product Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Mobile Design
Budget
$20K - $50K
About the client
#<User:0x000055cb40cc4988>.name
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner