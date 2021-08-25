Design Brief
Advertising Video
Need someone to help create a promo video that sells/expresses the value-add of my product. I can come up with the script. I need you to make the video / with a voice-over, etc.
👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Need someone to help create a promo video that sells/expresses the value-add of my product. I can come up with the script. I need you to make the video / with a voice-over, etc.