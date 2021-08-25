Back
Design Brief

Advertising Video

Need someone to help create a promo video that sells/expresses the value-add of my product. I can come up with the script. I need you to make the video / with a voice-over, etc.

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 25, 2021
Specialties
  1. Animation
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
Open uri20200713 24036 1jzu4rf?1594656124&compress=1&resize=24x24
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner