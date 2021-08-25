UI/UX design for workflow SaaS

Design Brief

It's all about how tasks flow from cradle to grave! Tasks are quoted, they are assigned, they are worked, they are time tracked, they are reported on. Yeah, they're grouped too.

We're going to bring the bottom line to task management. We need a visionary UI/UX person to help create the interface for a new desktop/mobile SaaS product that focuses on the "flow" of tasks. We need to shape things up so users actually use the product. That's the golden goal.

Is this you? Have you designed other software or app interfaces? This is a few-month contract to start with the potential for an ongoing relationship.