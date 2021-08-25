Visual brand design

Design Brief

Project overview

We are looking for an experienced designer to update our brand identity and define a more comprehensive design system. This will start with the logo redesign, followed with the color palette, and a comprehensive typography and iconography definition

For this work, it will be important to consider mobile and desktop application designs, and light vs dark. In particular, the project will include showcasing how the visual brand lives in mobile and desktop screens that we will provide.

Based on the quality of work, there will be an opportunity for a longer-term engagement implementing your creation across our entire Platform.

This project should take roughly one month to complete.

You will be working directly with the founders and the designer on this project

Desired profile:

Must have previously done visual branding projects

Experience with creating design systems

Extremely strong preference for experience with Material UI

Fully remote





Our mission

Our platform is a learning and knowledge management tool aiming to democratize education. Two major issues with education are a lack of strong digital tools and a steep gradient between advanced and emerging locations. With Polar, we want to lower those barriers for anyone to receive a strong education. While solving this problem is bigger than only what Polar is offering, we strongly believe that one of the foundations to solve this is a tool that can be used by anybody in their education - be it around reading, note-taking, memorizing information, automating and simplifying learning, or collaborating with others.





The team & product

We have thousands of users already on the platform and one of the constant feedback points is better UI. We have a part-time designer working on the actual screens but in parallel need to build out our visual branding

We also have an early team of several frontend engineers, a fullstack, and a backend engineer (in addition to the founding team). We also have a senior design advisor who has worked with and advised multiple Silicon Valley-based startups

If you're interested, we'd like to hear from you. Please share with us your portfolio (focusing on exactly such prior work), your current availability, and your rate.

Please note, while this a short-term project, we have more design needs and based on the quality of work, drive, and excitement, are open to work on more work in the future





We are NOT interested in working with agencies