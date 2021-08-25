Back
Design Brief

UX/UI designer with CSS/HTML skills

Want to change the world - then come work with us!

Our mission is to democratize preventive health and make it more affordable for everyone in the world. 

We’re looking for a UI/UX designer to help us build the interface of our digital health management platform.

We already have an MVP that works technically, but we want to make it stunning. We also want to use UX/UI to demonstrate a few possible features to our users. 

We’re a small team, so we prefer designers and PMs who can also translate their work to CSS / HTML.

Basic German knowledge would be nice since our product is in German. 

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 25, 2021
Specialties
  1. UX Design / Research
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
