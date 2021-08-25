UX/UI designer with CSS/HTML skills

Design Brief

Want to change the world - then come work with us!

Our mission is to democratize preventive health and make it more affordable for everyone in the world.

We’re looking for a UI/UX designer to help us build the interface of our digital health management platform.

We already have an MVP that works technically, but we want to make it stunning. We also want to use UX/UI to demonstrate a few possible features to our users.

We’re a small team, so we prefer designers and PMs who can also translate their work to CSS / HTML.

Basic German knowledge would be nice since our product is in German.