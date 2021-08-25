Kids Logo/Mascot Design

Design Brief

Hello! I need some help designing a logo and brand mascot for an app geared towards kids with autism.

So I need something fun and colorful that kids will love!

I would like the logo design to have a color bomb sort of look with a chunky font.

I have chalk-like lettering in mind.

I would like this to include the infinity symbol (I have a current design to refer to).

Then for the mascot, I wanted to use a Boston terrier, and instead of the black part of the markings being black, them being the burst of color sort of look.

I wanted to include the infinity symbol as either a “dog bone” or as a brand on the hindquarter.

I look forward to getting started.